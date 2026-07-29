Baltic dry bulk index stumbles to lowest mark in a month

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index fell on Wednesday to its lowest level since July 1, as lower Capesize and supramax rates overshadowed gains in the Panamax segment.

The main Baltic index fell 32 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 2,632.

The Capesize index fell 73 points, or 1.8 per cent, to 4,067, its lowest since July 21. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels fell $664 to $33,384.

Futures for iron ore, used in steelmaking, edged lower as weaker steel mill margins in China dampened demand though concerns over potential supply disruption at BHP's Port Hedland operations limited losses.