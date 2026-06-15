Baltic dry bulk index starts the week on the back foot

Iron ore supply from Australia is expected to tighten due to an impending strike by BHP workers at Port Hedland in Western Australia this week over better pay and working conditions.

Meanwhile, the Panamax index gained eight points, or 0.4 per cent, to 2,291. Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels rose 72 points to $20,617.

Assuming the agreement is formally signed on Friday as currently anticipated, we would expect a gradual rather than immediate normalisation of shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz, said Maria Bertzeletou, senior market analyst at The Signal Group.