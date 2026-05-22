Baltic dry bulk index snaps five-day losing streak thanks to higher Capesize rates

Iron ore prices started on a wobbly footing on Friday, poised for a second straight weekly decline amid prospects of rising supply and seasonally weakening demand, but resilient near-term consumption in top buyer China curbed broad losses.

The Panamax index fell 53 points, or 2.3 per cent, to 2,223. It posted an almost 12 per cent weekly decline. Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels fell $481 to $20,004.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index shed four points, or 0.3 per cent, to 1,567, logging a minor weekly rise of around 0.1 per cent.

(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)