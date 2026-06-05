Baltic dry bulk index slips into the red for the week

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index fell on Friday and posted a weekly drop, weighed down by losses in Capesize and Panamax vessel segments.

The main Baltic index fell 56 points, or 1.8 per cent, to 2,981. It was down 7.5 per cent for the week.

The Capesize index was down 147 points, or 2.9 per cent, at 4,893, and was down 11.1 per cent for the week. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels fell $1,333 to $40,871.