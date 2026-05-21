Baltic dry bulk index slides into fifth straight day of losses

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index fell for a fifth straight session on Thursday as rates for Capesize and Panamax vessels fell.

The main Baltic index fell 41 points, or 1.4 per cent, to 2,964, its lowest in more than two weeks.

The Capesize index was down 46 points, or 0.9 per cent, at 4,834, its lowest since May 5. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels fell $425 to $40,335.