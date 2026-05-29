Baltic dry bulk index registers monthly growth despite end-of-week dip

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index edged lower on Friday but posted its second straight monthly gain, supported by firm demand across vessel segments.

The main Baltic index edged two points, or 0.1 per cent lower to 3,224, but is hovering at its highest since December 2023. The index logged its second straight monthly gain with a 20 per cent rise this month.

The Capesize index was down 14 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 5,503. The contract was up about 27 per cent this month. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels fell $127 to $46,411.