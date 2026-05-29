Baltic dry bulk index registers monthly growth despite end-of-week dip

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index edged lower on Friday but posted its second straight monthly gain, supported by firm demand across vessel segments.
The main Baltic index edged two points, or 0.1 per cent lower to 3,224, but is hovering at its highest since December 2023. The index logged its second straight monthly gain with a 20 per cent rise this month.
The Capesize index was down 14 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 5,503. The contract was up about 27 per cent this month. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels fell $127 to $46,411.
Chinese coking coal prices wobbled on Friday but were headed for their best week in six, as Beijing's call to ensure energy supply during the peak summer demand period only partly offset supply fears sparked by mine suspensions after a deadly accident.
The Panamax index rose 12 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 2,343, up for the second straight month. Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels gained $108 to $21,086.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index was unchanged at 1,569, and also posted a second consecutive monthly rise.
(Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)