Baltic dry bulk index loses ground as Capesize and Panamax rates slip

Iron ore prices slid on Thursday to record their biggest daily losses in nearly two months, weighed down by rising concerns about demand in top consumer China as steel margins shrink and steel consumption weakens amid high input costs.

The Panamax index fell 36 points to 2,254. Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels lost $322 to $20,285.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index was up one point at 1,584.

(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)