Baltic dry bulk index holds steady in a mixed day for vessel segments

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index was largely steady on Friday, with mixed performance across three vessel segments.

The main Baltic index was flat at 2,729. The index was down 8.5 per cent for the week.

The Capesize index was down 33 points, or 0.8 per cent, at 4,107. It was down 16.1 per cent for the week. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels fell $300 to $33,748.