Baltic dry bulk index holds steady in a mixed day for vessel segments

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index was largely steady on Friday, with mixed performance across three vessel segments.
The main Baltic index was flat at 2,729. The index was down 8.5 per cent for the week.
The Capesize index was down 33 points, or 0.8 per cent, at 4,107. It was down 16.1 per cent for the week. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels fell $300 to $33,748.
Dalian iron ore futures fell on Friday, as traders weighed sluggish steel demand against impending supply concerns after BHP workers voted to stop work at a key Australian iron ore shipping hub.
The Panamax index gained 32 points, or 1.4 per cent, to 2,283, and posted a 2.1 per cent weekly rise. Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels rose $290 to $20,545.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index was up nine points, or 0.6 per cent, at 1,642, at a 3.4 per cent weekly gain.
(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)