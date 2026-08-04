Baltic dry bulk index hits two-week high on stronger vessel rates

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, firming at a two-week high, as strong vessel rates across all segments supported prices.

The main Baltic index was up 93 points, or 3.3 per cent, to 2,936, its highest level since July 14.

The Capesize index rose 214 points, or 4.7 per cent, to 4,778, hitting its highest level since June 5. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels rose by $1,939 to $39,831.