Baltic dry bulk index hits over two-week low on weaker vessel rates

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index fell on Monday to an over two-week low, weighed down by weaker rates in Capesize and Panamax vessel segments.

The main Baltic index fell 81 points, or 2.9 per cent, to 2,671, its lowest since July 2.

The Capesize index lost 208 points, or 5.1 per cent, to 3,889, its lowest since July 2. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels dropped $1,885 to $31,768.