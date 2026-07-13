Baltic dry bulk index hits highest level in over a month

Iron ore futures fell, as widening losses among Chinese steel mills and mounting expectations of production cuts weighed, while a decline in global shipments offered support.

The Panamax index was down three points, or 0.1 per cent, at 2,250. Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels fell to $19 to $20,254.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index was up one point, or 0.1 per cent, at 1,707, highest level since June 22.

(Reporting by Vedika Thorat in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)