Baltic dry bulk index hits five-month high despite Capesize losses

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index edged higher on Thursday to a more than five-month high, as gains in Panamax and supramax segments overshadowed losses in the Capesize segment.

The main Baltic index added six points, or 0.2 per cent, to 3,195, its highest since December 5.

The Capesize index lost 24 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 5,316.

Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels fell $224 to $44,706.