Baltic dry bulk index hits a one-month low as Capesize rates slip

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index fell to its lowest level in more than one month on Thursday, pressured by lower rates in the Capesize vessel segment.

The main Baltic index fell 42 points, or 1.5 per cent, to 2,729, its lowest since May 1.

The Capesize index was down 161 points, or 3.7 per cent, at 4,140. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels fell $1,456 to $34,048.