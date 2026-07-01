Baltic dry bulk index finds its footing after hitting two-month low

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index rose on Wednesday as higher rates across Capesize, Panamax and supramax vessels helped the benchmark recover further from a more than two-month low hit earlier this week.

The main Baltic index added 61 points, or 2.4 per cent, to reach 2,562. It hit its lowest since April 15 on Monday.

The Capesize index was up 144 points, or 4.1 per cent, at 3,692. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels increased $1,303 to $29,981.