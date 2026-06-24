Bulkers

Baltic dry bulk index falls on softer rates

Increase in bauxite orders from China to drive surge in capesize bulker demand, shipping exec claims
Bulk carrierAdhira Shipping and Logistics
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The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index edged lower on Wednesday, weighed down by softer Capesize and supramax vessel rates.

The main Baltic index slid 33 points, or 1.2 per cent to 2,634.

The Capesize index was down 96 points, or 2.4 per cent, at 3,950, its lowest since June 18. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels were down $870 at $32,322.

The Panamax index rose 26 points, or 1.3 per cent, to 2,071. Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels rose $235 to $18,641.

"Dry bulk and product tankers have been among the earliest segments to recover...at the same time, the recovery remains incomplete," shipbroker Allied said in a weekly note dated Tuesday, noting traffic remains below historical norms as markets assess the durability of the current framework.

At least two dry bulk ships and one cargo ship have sailed through Hormuz under the scheme in past 12 hours, LSEG ship tracking data showed.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index was down 12 points, or 0.7 per cent, at 1,693.

(Reporting by Sumit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

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