Baltic dry bulk index falls on softer rates

"Dry bulk and product tankers have been among the earliest segments to recover...at the same time, the recovery remains incomplete," shipbroker Allied said in a weekly note dated Tuesday, noting traffic remains below historical norms as markets assess the durability of the current framework.

At least two dry bulk ships and one cargo ship have sailed through Hormuz under the scheme in past 12 hours, LSEG ship tracking data showed.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index was down 12 points, or 0.7 per cent, at 1,693.

(Reporting by Sumit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)