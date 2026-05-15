Baltic dry bulk index falls as Capesize losses outweigh gains

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index fell on Friday, as Capesize losses overpowered gains in the Panamax and supramax segments.
The main Baltic index fell by 44 points, or 1.4 per cent, to 3,151. However, the index logged a weekly rise of 5.8 per cent.
The Capesize index lost 143 points, or 2.3 per cent, to 5,316, marking its biggest daily decline in a week. It posted a 4.4 per cent weekly rise.
Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels fell $1,293 to $43,413.
Iron ore futures dipped for a fourth straight session on Friday, weighed down by high port-side inventories in China, as investors focused on the talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The Panamax index rose 18 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 2,521. The index saw an almost 13 per cent weekly gain, its best week since July 2025.
Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels gained $163 to $22,691.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index added seven points, or 0.5 per cent, to 1,565, posting a 2.8 per cent rise for the week.
(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru)