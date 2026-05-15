Baltic dry bulk index falls as Capesize losses outweigh gains

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index fell on Friday, as Capesize losses overpowered gains in the Panamax and supramax segments.

The main Baltic index fell by 44 points, or 1.4 per cent, to 3,151. However, the index logged a weekly rise of 5.8 per cent.

The Capesize index lost 143 points, or 2.3 per cent, to 5,316, marking its biggest daily decline in a week. It posted a 4.4 per cent weekly rise.

Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels fell $1,293 to $43,413.