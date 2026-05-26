Baltic dry bulk index edges higher as larger vessels lead the climb

The Panamax index rose 35 points, or 1.6 per cent, to 2,258. Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels gained $314 to $20,318.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index shed eight points, or 0.5 per cent, to 1,559.

(Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara)