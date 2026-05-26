Baltic dry bulk index edges higher as larger vessels lead the climb

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index rose on Tuesday, driven by increased prices across Capesize and Panamax vessel classes.
The main Baltic index added 94 points, or 3.1 per cent, to 3,085.
The Capesize index was up 240 points, or 4.9 per cent, at 5,194. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels added $2,174 to $43,602 as Chinese coking coal and coke prices spiked to their highest since late 2024.
The Panamax index rose 35 points, or 1.6 per cent, to 2,258. Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels gained $314 to $20,318.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index shed eight points, or 0.5 per cent, to 1,559.
(Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara)