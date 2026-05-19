Baltic dry bulk index drops as all vessel segments decline

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index fell on Tuesday to a one week-low, dragged down by declines across all vessel segments.

The main Baltic index fell by 38 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 3,054.

The Capesize index lost 64 points, or 1.3 per cent, to 4,949. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels fell $574 to $41,385.