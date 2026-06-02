Baltic dry bulk index down as larger vessel rates lose momentum

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index moved lower on Tuesday, pressured by weak rates across the Capesize and Panamax vessel segments.

The main Baltic index fell by 17 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 3,205.

The Capesize index was down 37 points, or 0.7 per cent, at 5,459. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels fell $338 to $46,008.