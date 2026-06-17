Baltic dry bulk index declines for the third straight day, touches two-month low

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index dipped for the third straight session to a near two-month low on Wednesday as Capesize and Panamax vessel segments dipped.

The main Baltic index slid 17 points, or 0.6 per cent to 2,653, its lowest since April 21.

The Capesize index was down 34 points, or 0.9 per cent, at 3,877, an over two month low. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessel fell $309 to $31,659.

Iron ore futures slumped on Wednesday, as heavy rains in China tempered demand for both steel and steelmaking ingredients.