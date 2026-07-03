Baltic dry bulk index climbs to two-week high on Capesize gains

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index rose to a two-week high on Friday, supported by stronger rates for Capesize vessels.

The main Baltic index added 67 points, or 2.5 per cent, to reach 2,717, its highest since June 19. The index marked a weekly gain of 7.6 per cent.

The Capesize index was up 179 points, or 4.6 per cent, at 4,100. It recorded a weekly gain of 12 per cent, its highest since mid-April.

Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels increased $1,618 to $33,678.