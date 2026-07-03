Baltic dry bulk index climbs to two-week high on Capesize gains

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index rose to a two-week high on Friday, supported by stronger rates for Capesize vessels.
The main Baltic index added 67 points, or 2.5 per cent, to reach 2,717, its highest since June 19. The index marked a weekly gain of 7.6 per cent.
The Capesize index was up 179 points, or 4.6 per cent, at 4,100. It recorded a weekly gain of 12 per cent, its highest since mid-April.
Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels increased $1,618 to $33,678.
The Panamax index rose eight points, or 0.4 per cent, to 2,203, bringing its weekly gain to more than four per cent and extending its winning streak to a second straight week.
Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels gained $67 to $19,825.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index was down two points, or 0.1 per cent, at 1,673.
(Reporting by Sumit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)