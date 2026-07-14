Baltic dry bulk index breaks higher to hit more than one-month peak

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index rose to a more-than-one-month high on Tuesday, supported by higher rates in across key vessel segments.

The main Baltic index added 20 points, or 0.7 per cent, to reach 2,980, its highest level since early June.

The Capesize index was up 49 points, or one per cent, at 4,751, its highest in over a month. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels rose $445 to $39,583.