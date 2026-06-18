Baltic dry bulk index bounces back after hitting two-month low

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index from a near two-month low hit in the previous session, as Capesize rates rose.

The main Baltic index added six points, or 0.2 per cent, to 2,659. It hit its lowest since April 21 on Wednesday.

The Capesize index was up 63 points, or 1.6 per cent, at 3,940. The index fell to its lowest level in two months in the previous session. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels increased $569 to $32,228.