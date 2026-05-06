Australian authorities issue six-month ban on Liberian-flagged bulker for labour violations

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has issued a third ban in less than two months after another shipping company was found to have underpaid its crew, breaching the Maritime Labour Convention.

On April 23, 2026, AMSA boarded the Liberia-flagged bulk arrier FPMC B Forever, operated by Formosa Plastics Marine Corporation (FPMC), in the Port of Newcastle for a port state control inspection.

Inspectors found the crew had been underpaid by almost AU$15,000 (US$11,000) and were being charged for potable water, among other deficiencies, which is an unlawful practice.