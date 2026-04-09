Australia bans foreign bulk carrier for six months due to seafarer exploitation

Earlier this week, officers of the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) boarded the Liberia-flagged bulk carrier BBG Wuzhou when it docked in the Port of Newcastle in New South Wales and conducted a comprehensive inspection.
The AMSA officers identified multiple issues, including defects for underpayment of crew wages, insufficient food and not providing free drinking water for seafarers, and subsequently detained the ship for unseaworthiness and being substandard.
AMSA also found that the crew had not been paid for almost seven months, with unpaid wages totalling AU$68,994.15 (US$48,497).
As a result, AMSA has banned the vessel from entering or using any Australian ports or waters until October 4, 2026, effective immediately.
Greg Witherall, AMSA Acting Executive Director Operations, said the ban should serve as a clear warning to maritime employers to meet their obligations under the Maritime Labour Convention.
"Australia has zero tolerance for such conduct," Mr Witherall remarked. "It is unlawful, unethical, and a clear breach of our laws and values."