Australia bans foreign bulk carrier for six months due to seafarer exploitation

Earlier this week, officers of the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) boarded the Liberia-flagged bulk carrier BBG Wuzhou when it docked in the Port of Newcastle in New South Wales and conducted a comprehensive inspection.

The AMSA officers identified multiple issues, including defects for underpayment of crew wages, insufficient food and not providing free drinking water for seafarers, and subsequently detained the ship for unseaworthiness and being substandard.

AMSA also found that the crew had not been paid for almost seven months, with unpaid wages totalling AU$68,994.15 (US$48,497).