AtoB@C Shipping wins contract extension in Sweden

Packaging company Rottneros has extended its long-term partnership with AtoB@C Shipping, part of ESL Shipping, through a new contract that will see a plug-in hybrid vessel employed on transport routes to and from Vallvik, Sweden.
The vessel, which will be retrofitted with a crane, is expected to reduce local emissions from sea transport by nearly half compared to the current ship operating on the same routes, according to the companies.
Magnus Malmborg, Supply Chain Manager at Rottneros, said, “AtoB@C Shipping is developing one of their vessels to fit our specific needs and, for this reason, we want to commit to a long-term contract.”
The vessel’s self-loading and discharging capabilities are described as essential for Rottneros’ ports, particularly in Norway, where shore crane capacity is limited.
The company added that quicker loading in Baltic ports, where raw material is primarily delivered, will also be possible.
Frida Rowland, Commercial Director of AtoB@C Shipping, stated, “We are very pleased to continue serving Rottneros and ensuring steady, safe and more sustainable deliveries in the future.”