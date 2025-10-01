All vessel segments see rate drops, sending Baltic index to near one-month low

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index fell to a near one-month low on Wednesday, as rates across all vessel segments declined.
The main index fell 154 points to 1,980 points, its lowest since September 5.
The Capesize index dropped 415 points to 2,890 points, a near one-month low. Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels decreased by $3,437 to $23,968.
The Panamax index lost 51 points to 1,725 points, its lowest level since September 3. Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels fell by $464 to $15,521.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index was down six points at 1,467 points.
(Reporting by Pablo Sinha in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)