All vessel segments log gains in Baltic index rise

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, rose on Tuesday as all vessel segments logged gains.
The main Baltic index, which tracks rates for Capesize, Panamax and supramax vessels, added 62 points, or 2.1 per cent, to 3,063.
The Capesize index climbed 106 points, or 2.1 per cent, to 5,082.
Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes, including iron ore and coal, gained $958 to $42,588.
Iron ore futures snapped a six-day rally on Tuesday, as top consumer China struggled to digest high inventories and blast furnaces operated near peak output rates.
The Panamax index rose 77 points, or 3.4 per cent, to 2,360.
Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels, which usually carry 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes of coal or grain, gained $693 to $21,241.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index added eight points, or 0.5 per cent, to 1,535.
(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)