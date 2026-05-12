All vessel segments log gains in Baltic index rise

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, rose on Tuesday as all vessel segments logged gains.

The main Baltic index, which tracks rates for Capesize, Panamax and supramax vessels, added 62 points, or 2.1 per cent, to 3,063.

The Capesize index climbed 106 points, or 2.1 per cent, to 5,082.