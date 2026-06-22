Across-the-board weakness drags down Baltic dry bulk index

The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk freight index fell on Monday, pressured by weakness across all vessel segments.

The main Baltic index slid 38 points, or 1.4 per cent to 2,684.

The Capesize index was down 75 points, or 1.8 per cent, at 4,074. It hit its highest level since June 10 in the previous session.

Average daily earnings for Capesize vessels fell $684 to $33,444 as China's coking coal futures eased, weighed down by prospects of rising supply after production resumed in Shanxi and from growing imports.