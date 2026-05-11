Baltic index edges up as rates rise across vessel segments

Iron ore futures gained for a sixth session on upbeat data from top consumer China, as lower steel exports are expected to help rebalance steel prices and steel mill margins, while lower iron ore shipments and inventories year on year helped support prices.

The Panamax index rose 50 points, or 2.2 per cebt, to 2,283, its highest since March 2024. Average daily earnings for Panamax vessels gained $449 to $20,548.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index added five points, or 0.3 per cent, to 1,527.

(Reporting by Ishaan Arora in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)