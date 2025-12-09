DP World rebrands Unifeeder and P&O units under single identity

DP World has announced the unification of its marine services brands, consolidating Unifeeder, P&O Ferrymasters, and P&O Maritime Logistics under a single corporate identity.
Under the restructuring, Unifeeder will operate as Shipping Solutions, P&O Ferrymasters will become Multimodal Solutions, and P&O Maritime Logistics will be renamed Maritime Solutions.
The transition of the brands across digital and physical touchpoints is scheduled to take place over the coming months, though the existing leadership, teams, and infrastructure will remain in place.
According to DP World, Shipping Solutions will manage a fleet of 150 vessels ranging from 350 to 8,500 TEU, connecting over 200 ports.
Multimodal Solutions will oversee more than 100 rail modalities across Europe and the UK, along with 14 inland terminals.
Maritime Solutions will operate a global fleet exceeding 400 vessels, including 17 specialised multi-purpose cargo vessels (MCVs), and provide pilotage and towage services.
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, stated, "While we honour the legacy of the brands we have built, we are now evolving together as one DP World team to further enhance our customer offering across the globe."