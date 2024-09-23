Danish Shipping adopts new policy to avoid whale strikes
Danish maritime trade association Danish Shipping has adopted a new policy that aims to raise its members' awareness of whale strikes and to reduce the risk of such incidents.
Danish Shipping said that each year, a significant number of whales die after being struck by ships. These collisions can also present a risk to onboard safety, particularly on smaller vessels.
Danish Shipping aims to better protect whales, especially in breeding areas, and encourages its members to take the necessary measures to reduce the risk of whale strikes.
The new policy highlights the need to be aware of and follow all existing guidelines and recommendations, including those from the IMO, and to seek relevant information on whale movements, which is continuously published by organisations like the World Shipping Council, and to consider this when planning a ship’s route.
More details on Danish Shipping's new policy preventing whale strikes can be read on the organisation's website.