Danish Government urged to adopt shipping as part of total defence strategy

With seven concrete recom­men­da­tions, industry organisation Danish Shipping has issued a call for the many capabilities that already exist in civilian shipping to be integrated into Denmark’s total defence.

The organisation has cited military pressure, hybrid attacks, sabotage of subsea cables, "shadow fleet" vessels in Danish waters, cyber threats and pressure on global supply chains as factors faced by Denmark and all of Europe following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"For this reason, a formalised and concrete public–private partnership on Denmark’s total defence should be the ambition," according to the organisation.