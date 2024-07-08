Crowley forms ship management alliance with Columbia Group

Cypriot maritime services group Columbia and US-based Crowley have signed a strategic cooperation agreement that aims to broaden both companies’ ship management solutions for customers across the maritime, logistics and energy sectors.
In a statement, Crowley claimed that under the new alliance, customers will be able to utilise the capabilities of both organisations for more efficient and greater scale of international management services.
“Driving modern innovation and growth requires partnership, and we are excited about providing even larger value in management, service and supplies for customers by jointly leveraging the long, extensive capabilities and expertise offered by Crowley and Columbia Group as ship managers,” said James Fowler, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Crowley Shipping.
“With our two safety-focused organisations, customers will be able to receive the tailored, scalable solutions they need through the global footprint of international vessel services by Columbia Group and Crowley’s strong legacy focused across supply chains for U.S., Latin America and Caribbean markets.”
The full range of both companies' maritime services will be offered to existing and new clients. Initial focus areas will include ship management services, vessel performance optimisation and strategic procurement support for ship owners in the Americas market.