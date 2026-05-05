COLUMN | The next generation? AI, mentorships, and the future of naval architecture [Aft Lines]

When discussing the subject of the next generation, perhaps thoughts of Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Lieutenant Commander Data, the Klingon Worf or Geordi La Forge of the hit science fiction television series Star Trek comes to mind. If so, that will most likely place you into a certain age bracket, one that is somewhat dated and placed into the “old” or “has beens” category. Using modern technology, or in today’s vernacular AI, would be upper most in the discussion for many when discussing "the next generation."

But what do we really mean by this?

In my “old, has been days”, it simply meant a pathway to learning via an in-house training program and/or via mentors within the company that guide the development and progression of knowledge and experience that would be called time served. The objective was that, after a period of time, the graduate naval architect would become more rounded and fully versed in the general basics and with a sense of professionalism installed to ensure that only facts and truth, rather the subversion and misdirection in order to gain, guide us in our decision making.

In large companies, there used to be these four-year training programmes or apprenticeships that would cover all manner of subjects that a fully qualified naval architect is required to know as their base background knowledge (within the market they are in) coupled with what is required to make decisions as a professional, based upon a set of data or unknowns.