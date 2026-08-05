COLUMN | Finite element analysis software: understanding its limitations and why engineering judgment still matters [Aft Lines]

Today’s naval architects face ever-increasing distractions with modernity.

It seems that with increasing computing power, the allure of using programs like finite element analysis (FEA) for structural analysis is beyond commonplace; it is a must. Advertisements by software companies highlight the ease with which complex structures can be analysed, making it difficult to ignore, for most at least, anyway.

The seamless transition of creating a model in one software to then importing the model into the same or another software to begin the process of analysing the structure via FEA looks like child’s play. In fact some software programs do all the work for you. All one is required to do is press the buttons and presto! The answer is provided!

If it were only that simple.

So, what is FEA, and when should we use it? Is it even worth bothering with hand calculations, since everything in the modern design office is performed using these ever more powerful computers inside a digital environment?

Let’s address the basics. The finite element method is a mathematical method that can be used to obtain solutions to complex engineering problems. The analytical solutions to problems in general require the solution of ordinary or partial differential equations that, because of the complex geometries, applied loads and material properties, are too complex to be solved using hand calculations.