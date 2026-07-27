Clarksons: Red Sea crossings down by 50 per cent as disruption spreads

The number of vessels transiting the Bab El Mandeb Strait (heading to/from the Red Sea) averaged 31 vessels per day across July 25 and 26, down by 50 per cent versus the second quarter average in tonnage terms, new data published by Clarksons Research revealed.

The number of very large crude carriers (VLCCs) crossing the Bab El Mandeb has declined, averaging one per day over the past week, down from an average of three per day across Q2.

Crossings through the Strait of Hormuz remain at low levels, with 13 transits per day across the weekend, down 90 per cent versus pre-conflict levels, while transits in tonnage terms are down 95 per cent.