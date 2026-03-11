Chubb to serve as lead US insurer for Persian Gulf shipping amid Iran war

Insurance giant Chubb will be the lead partner on the US International Development Finance Corporation's $20 billion Maritime Reinsurance Plan aimed at resuming commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf, the agency said on Wednesday.

The US-Israeli conflict with Iran has widened sharply in recent days and paralyzed shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a major global chokepoint in the gulf.

Iran said the world should be prepared for oil to hit $200 a barrel as its forces attacked merchant ships on Wednesday in the blockaded gulf. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly tried to reassure markets this week that the campaign will end soon.