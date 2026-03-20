Chubb announces war-risk coverage to support ships through Strait of Hormuz

Insurance giant Chubb said on Friday its maritime insurance facility would now be available to ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz where traffic has been paralyzed due to the US-Israel conflict with Iran.

Chubb will be the lead partner on the US International Development Finance Corporation's $20 billion "maritime reinsurance ​plan" aimed at resuming commercial shipping in the gulf, the ‌agency said last week.

So far, there has ​been no let-up in hostilities and no sign ships can safely pass through the Strait of Hormuz, where about a fifth of the world's oil passes, ​raising the risk of the worst disruption to energy supplies since the ​oil shocks of the 1970s.