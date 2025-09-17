China State Shipbuilding Corporation wraps up merger with CSIC

On Tuesday, September 16, China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) officially listed 3.053 billion newly issued shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, marking the formal conclusion of CSSC’s merger with China Shipbuilding Industry Company (CSIC).
Upon completion of this transaction, CSIC will be delisted and its legal status revoked. CSSC will assume all of CSIC’s assets, liabilities, business operations, personnel, contracts, and all other rights and obligations.
Following the integration, which will also cover CSIC's three major shipbuilding facilities, CSSC’s asset scale will exceed CNY400 billion (US$56 billion), thus making it one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive listed shipbuilding companies.
In September 2024, CSSC announced that it was planning a share-swap merger with CSIC, whereby CSSC would issue A-shares to all CSIC shareholders. On July 4, 2025, the Shanghai Stock Exchange approved CSSC’s merger with CSIC.
CSIC was established in March 2008 and listed in December 2009. It is a ship R&D, design, and manufacturing company with five main business segments: marine defence and development equipment, marine transportation equipment, deep-sea equipment, and ship repair and conversion.
CSSC, the core military and civilian arm of China CSSC Holdings, meanwhile specialises in military and civilian shipbuilding projects, ship repair, offshore engineering, and electromechanical equipment.