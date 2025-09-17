China State Shipbuilding Corporation wraps up merger with CSIC

On Tuesday, September 16, China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) officially listed 3.053 billion newly issued shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, marking the formal conclusion of CSSC’s merger with China Shipbuilding Industry Company (CSIC).

Upon completion of this transaction, CSIC will be delisted and its legal status revoked. CSSC will assume all of CSIC’s assets, liabilities, business operations, personnel, contracts, and all other rights and obligations.