China seeks toll-free reopening of Strait of Hormuz, says US official

China wants to see the Strait of Hormuz reopen without curbs or tolls, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told Bloomberg News in a live interview on Friday, adding that the US was confident Beijing would act to limit material support for Iran.

Citing remarks by Chinese officials at the Beijing summit of the US and Chinese leaders, he said, "It's really important for China to have the Strait of Hormuz open, no tolling, no military control, and that was clear from the meeting. So we welcome that."

Greer participated in summit meetings between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.