China passes revised foreign trade law to bolster trade war capabilities

The revision also adds a provision that foreign trade should "serve national economic and social development" and help build China into a "strong trading nation", Xinhua said.

It further "expands and improves" the legal toolkit for countering external challenges, according to the report.

The revision focuses on areas such as digital and green trade, along with intellectual property provisions, key improvements China needs to make to meet the standards of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, rather than the trade defence tools the 2020 revamp honed in on following four years of tariff war with the first Trump administration.