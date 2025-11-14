China Merchants Industry Qingdao to enhance shipbuilding capacity with new outfitting zone

The first phase of works will entail site clearance with the company's trucks and cranes being employed to remove scrap steel and other debris to expedite the subsequent infrastructure works.

To ensure the practicality of the site after commissioning, China Merchants Industry Qingdao Shipyard will conduct in-depth research on the division of operational functional zones, survey locations for additional equipment such as cranes, and define boundaries and operational routes for product storage areas and palletizsing zones.

Based on current palletising requirements and projected future production capacity growth, the yard will further refine its palletising processes and operational standards following the site expansion.