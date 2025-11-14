China Merchants Industry Qingdao to enhance shipbuilding capacity with new outfitting zone

China Merchants Industry Qingdao Shipyard has unveiled plans for the upgrade and integration of a 10,000-square-metre area on the east side of its machining workshop to meet the needs of increased production capacity and improve distribution efficiency.
The expansion aims to address issues such as lack of storage space for outfitting materials and limited space for palletising.
The first phase of works will entail site clearance with the company's trucks and cranes being employed to remove scrap steel and other debris to expedite the subsequent infrastructure works.
To ensure the practicality of the site after commissioning, China Merchants Industry Qingdao Shipyard will conduct in-depth research on the division of operational functional zones, survey locations for additional equipment such as cranes, and define boundaries and operational routes for product storage areas and palletizsing zones.
Based on current palletising requirements and projected future production capacity growth, the yard will further refine its palletising processes and operational standards following the site expansion.