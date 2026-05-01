China calls for end to Iran's Hormuz restrictions and US blockade

China's UN ambassador Fu Cong said on Friday it was an urgent necessity to maintain the Iran war ceasefire and that he was sure the Strait of Hormuz issue would be high on the agenda if it is still closed when US President Donald Trump goes to China this month.

Fu told reporters at the United Nations the strait needed to be reopened as quickly as possible. He said China was very concerned about remarks it had heard recently about the ceasefire being temporary and the need to initiate another round of attacks.

"Iran needs to lift its restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz, and the US needs to lift its naval blockade," he said.