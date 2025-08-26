Cerberus, HD Hyundai launch investment collaboration to enhance US shipbuilding capacity
Cerberus Capital Management and South Korea's HD Hyundai have formed a strategic partnership to launch a new maritime investment collaboration.
Cerberus said Cerberus Maritime will be aligned with the US Government's initiative to revitalise the maritime capabilities of the United States and allied nations. The collaboration aims to identify high-impact opportunities that strengthen strategic maritime infrastructure and supply chains, maritime logistics infrastructure, port modernisation, and advanced maritime technologies.
The strategy will have a particular focus on US shipbuilding.
HD Hyundai will serve as an anchor investor to the collaboration and act as a technical and industrial partner, bringing its global expertise in shipbuilding, marine engineering, and digital maritime solutions.
In addition to providing investment diligence and strategic insights, HD Hyundai will explore opportunities for collaboration related to US shipyards, ports, and maritime technology.
Cerberus said that the strategic partnership is aligned with HD Hyundai's commitment to the US-Korea alliance and supporting the future of US and allied shipbuilding.
"We're proud to announce this first-of-its kind partnership that brings together the strengths of Cerberus and HD Hyundai to support this historic commitment to revitalising the US maritime sector," said Cerberus CEO Frank Bruno. "We believe our strategy can play an important role by bringing investments alongside operational and technical capabilities to high-impact opportunities."
"We believe that our partnership with Cerberus Capital will not only provide tangible support for MASGA, which aims to revitalise the US shipbuilding industry, but also create new markets and growth opportunities for Korean shipbuilders," added HD Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun.
"Leveraging our proven expertise and digital capabilities, HD Hyundai will support the modernisation of US shipbuilding and work with both nations to shape a new chapter in the global shipbuilding industry."