Cerberus, HD Hyundai launch investment collaboration to enhance US shipbuilding capacity

Cerberus Capital Management and South Korea's HD Hyundai have formed a strategic partnership to launch a new maritime investment collaboration.

Cerberus said Cerberus Maritime will be aligned with the US Government's initiative to revitalise the maritime capabilities of the United States and allied nations. The collaboration aims to identify high-impact opportunities that strengthen strategic maritime infrastructure and supply chains, maritime logistics infrastructure, port modernisation, and advanced maritime technologies.

The strategy will have a particular focus on US shipbuilding.