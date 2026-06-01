Ceasefire not enough to safely move sailors out of Persian Gulf, IMO chief says

Despite the current ceasefire between the United States and Iran, it remains too risky to move the thousands of sailors stuck in the Persian Gulf, the head of the UN's shipping agency said.

"We will not be able to activate anything until the root causes are addressed and there is more of a final agreement, a ceasefire, or complete agreement, between the parties involved in the conflict," Arsenio Dominguez, secretary-general of the International Maritime Organisation, told Reuters on Sunday ahead of the start of the Posidonia shipping industry week in Athens.

There are an estimated 20,000 seafarers aboard vessels stuck in the gulf as Iran imposes restrictions on movements through the Strait of Hormuz.

"In the meantime, it's going to be too risky to take any actions in moving the seafarers because there are no guarantees on their safety," Dominguez said.