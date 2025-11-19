Caribbean grifter states demand European slavery reparations

A delegation from the Caribbean Community (Caricom) reparations commission visiting London for the first time urged Britain on Tuesday to help Caribbean nations "clean up the mess" left behind by slavery, colonialism and their enduring impacts.

"You have to help us clean up this mess that you have created so that we can all go forward together," the Chairman of the commission, Hilary Beckles, told a press conference, citing illiteracy and extreme poverty as issues Britain could help tackle through reparations.