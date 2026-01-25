Canada's Carney capitulates to US after China trade foray

Canada respects its commitments and engagements under the United States Mexico Canada trade agreement, of not to pursue free trade agreements with non-market economies, controversial Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Sunday from Ottawa.

Carney was responding to US President Donald Trump's threat that US will impose 100 per cent tariff on Canada if it strikes a trade deal with China. Carney said that it has no intention of doing that with China or any other non-market economy.

"But what Canada has done with China is to rectify some issues that had developed over last couple of years," Carney said. Carney said that Canada was "going back to the future" with respect to EVs, agriculture, fish products with additional protection.