British Virgin Islands maritime authority expands vessel flagging access to over 75 jurisdictions
The Virgin Islands Shipping and Maritime Authority (VISMA) recently announced expanded eligibility for vessel registration following the Merchant Shipping (Amendment) Act, 2025, thus allowing more than 75 jurisdictions to register vessels directly in the British Virgin Islands.
VISMA said the update removes the prior requirement to form a BVI company for eligible entities and maintains core compliance measures.
The authority added that the change will create a more direct path to the BVI flag administration while preserving due diligence, "which supports growth in the regional blue economy and strengthens the Virgin Islands as a global facilitator in maritime services."
Eligible entities no longer need to form a BVI company before registration, while non-resident entities must appoint a BVI representative person for each vessel.
Owners and financiers in major hubs, including the United States, the European Union, the United Arab Emirates and Commonwealth countries, can register directly.
"By widening direct eligibility, we are aligning the registration pathway with how the global maritime industry operates today," said John Samuel, VISMA Managing Director. "This change equips our organisation to serve international maritime service providers more efficiently while upholding the high compliance standards expected of a Red Ensign flag administration."