ZIM's 2025 earnings drop amid freight rate pressure

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has published its consolidated financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2025.

ZIM's net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was US$38 million (compared to a net income of US$563 million in Q4 2024), or diluted earnings per share of US$0.324 (compared to diluted earnings per share of US$4.66 in Q4 2024).

The company's net profit for full year 2025 was US$481 million (compared to a net income of US$2.15 billion for full year 2024).